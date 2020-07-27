Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Baloise Asset Management acquires stake in Tolomeo Capital

July 27, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) As part of wider cooperation deal, the Basel-based insurance company will take a stake in Tolomeo Capital, a wealth manager in Zurich. With this transaction, the asset management of Baloise will strengthen its position as a major rule-based asset manager and exploit synergies and complementary capabilities in automated investment solutions and alternative investments.

