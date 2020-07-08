(CNBC) AMC Entertainment shares jumped as much as 21% after the close of regular trading on Tuesday following a story in the Wall Street Journal that the movie theater company is nearing a deal to avoid near-term bankruptcy. The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said AMC is working on a restructuring deal, led by Silver Lake, that would have bondholders provide a $200 million loan, swapping out “their unsecured claims at a discount.”
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
AMC shares surge after WSJ report that the company is working on deal to avoid bankruptcy
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.