(CNBC) Financial advisors are largely an optimistic bunch when it comes to growing their practices, new research shows.Yet they know they have some work to do to make that happen. While most advisors expect growth in their assets under management to come primarily from new and existing clients rather than market returns, they also say their client-relationship skills need improvement, according to a suvey from Natixis Investment Managers.
Advisors need to listen more to keep clients on board, study says
