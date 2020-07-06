(Opalesque) Dixon Boardman, CEO & Founder, Optima Asset Management and Vice Chairman, Forbes Family Trust, is pounding the table urging investors to make room in their portfolios for alternative investments, because their ability to hedge can provide much needed downside protection and diversification during volatile times for equities. He also believes hedge funds have the potential to be an important alternative to fixed income. As he points out, “Government bond yields are at rock bottom and remain vulnerable to increasing inflation.”
A new golden age for hedge funds
