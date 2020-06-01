(CNBC) Racial strife, a global pandemic and a rising stock market are common to the years 2020 and 1968.
The current market is increasingly driven by dispassionate computers that run on algorithms, and investors who at least in theory are always looking ahead.
“History shows markets look through many sorts of tumultuous events and have done so for decades,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.
Why the stock market is up amid chaos in the streets
