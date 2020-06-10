(CNBC) The Fed has thrown an unprecedented amount of stimulus at markets and the economy, and what it says next may impact the direction of rates and other markets.Strategists expect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to seek to soothe markets, but there are some questions pros hope to have answered, like how much Treasury purchases does the Fed plan as the government issues more and more debt.
What’s next from the Fed will help decide the course for markets
