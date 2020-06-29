(CNBC) Wells Fargo Securities’ Christopher Harvey believes the market is underestimating a major risk — and it’s not the coronavirus. According to the firm’s head of equity strategy, a Joe Biden presidential win could throw Wall Street a curve ball and hurt the recovery. “We just don’t think it’s fully priced into the market place at this point.
Wall Street is underpricing a Joe Biden presidential win, Wells Fargo’s Chris Harvey warns
