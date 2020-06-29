(Opalesque) U.S. insurance companies increased their private equity holdings by nearly 10% in 2019 to $81.3 billion, marking the fourth straight year of increases. Private equity remains attractive to insurers looking to diversify their investment portfolios or increase returns in the low interest rate environment, according to a new AM Best special report.
US insurers’ private equity holdings continue to climb
