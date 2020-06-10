Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Treasury yield comeback is real, and the 10-year could hit 1.5% within months, Wells Fargo says

(CNBC) Ten-year yield will rally above one percent: Wells Fargo’s Michael Schumacher. Wells Fargo Securities’ Michael Schumacher sees the Treasury yield rally picking up momentum. With the Federal Reserve policy meeting on interest rates underway, the benchmark 10-year Treasury Note yield is edging closer to striking 1%.

