Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


This could be the year’ for active management, says NYSE head of exchange-traded products

June 1, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) NYSE ETF chief talks the state of the industry as assets under management climb.It could be an A-list year for active management.Douglas Yones, head of exchange-traded products at the New York Stock Exchange, says 2020 could be a breakout year for actively managed funds as investors seek out more targeted strategies.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply