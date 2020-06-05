(Hedgeweek) When hedge fund indices tumbled in tandem with equities during this year’s historic Q1 sell-off – before sharply rebounding in April with their biggest monthly gain since the 2008 financial crisis – it reignited the debate over alternatives’ role in investment portfolios, and particularly the hedge fund industry’s core objective of outsized gains uncorrelated to broader marker performance.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
“The same old industry”? Hedge funds and crisis alpha in the coronavirus era
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.