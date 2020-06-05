Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


“The same old industry”? Hedge funds and crisis alpha in the coronavirus era

June 5, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) When hedge fund indices tumbled in tandem with equities during this year’s historic Q1 sell-off – before sharply rebounding in April with their biggest monthly gain since the 2008 financial crisis – it reignited the debate over alternatives’ role in investment portfolios, and particularly the hedge fund industry’s core objective of outsized gains uncorrelated to broader marker performance.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply