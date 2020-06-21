(Marketwatch) The stock market has already discounted a significant degree of the economic recovery. So, incrementally improving data here might not do much to lift prices. The risk-reward isn’t great here.’That’s Bryn Mawr Trust’s Jeffrey Mills, who oversees $16 billion in assets, talking about what’s next for a stock market struggling for direction to start the week. At last check, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00, 0.37% had bounced off a triple-digit drop to push higher.
