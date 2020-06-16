Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


The Fed says it is going to start buying individual corporate bonds

June 16, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)The Federal Reserve is expanding its foray into corporate credit to now buy individual corporate bonds, on top of the exchange-traded funds it already is purchasing, the central bank announced Monday.The program has the ability to buy up to $750 billion worth of corporate credit. Its March 23 initial announcement is largely considered a watershed moment for the financial markets, reeling from the coronavirus threat spread.

