(Marketwatch) David Rosenberg, chief equity strategist at Rosenberg Research, has been saying for some time the market is running on a Federal Reserve-induced high. In a note to clients on Tuesday, he said relative value in the current environment doesn’t make any sense, with the S&P 500 SPX, +1.36% up 37% from its March lows.
The Fed has made valuing stocks like ‘cheating off the F student,’ strategist says
