(CNBC) The coronavirus pandemic has created an opportunity for governments and companies to address social and environmental goals, according to former Goldman Sachs Asset Management Chairman Jim O’Neill. O’Neill said companies could be moving into a new era of “stakeholder capitalism.” “The whole role of share buybacks and the way that companies so dramatically are focused on managing their balance sheets, for example, I think that could become a bit a thing of the past,” he said.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
The era of stock buybacks could be over, economist Jim O’Neill says
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.