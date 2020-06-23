Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


The decline of the U.S. dollar could happen at ‘warp speed’ in the era of coronavirus, warns a prominent economist

June 23, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman, tells MarketWatch that his forecast for a sharp deterioration of the U.S. dollar could be a very near-term phenomenon, not an event that looms off in the distance. “I do think it’s something that happens sooner rather than later,”

