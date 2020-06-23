(Marketwatch) Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman, tells MarketWatch that his forecast for a sharp deterioration of the U.S. dollar could be a very near-term phenomenon, not an event that looms off in the distance. “I do think it’s something that happens sooner rather than later,”
The decline of the U.S. dollar could happen at ‘warp speed’ in the era of coronavirus, warns a prominent economist
