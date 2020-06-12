(CNBC) The five most valuable tech companies lost more than $269 billion in value on Thursday, the worst day for U.S. stocks since March. Microsoft was the biggest loser, shedding more than $80 billion in value as shares dropped more than 5%. Shares of Facebook were also down more than 5%, while Apple dropped 4.8%. Alphabet closed 4.29% lower and Amazon shed 3.38%. Nearly every other tech stock was down as well, with Cisco (-7.91%) and IBM (-9.1%) seeing particularly steep drops.

