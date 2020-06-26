Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Survey finds New York investment managers bullish on return to office in 2020

June 26, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) A majority of alternative investment managers (54%) expect to fully return to their offices by the end of the calendar year, according to The Seward & Kissel Alternative Investment Manager COVID-19 Survey, a survey of managers of hedge funds, private equity funds, and other alternative investment vehicles performed by the leading law firm to the hedge fund industry.

