(Opalesque) A majority of alternative investment managers (54%) expect to fully return to their offices by the end of the calendar year, according to The Seward & Kissel Alternative Investment Manager COVID-19 Survey, a survey of managers of hedge funds, private equity funds, and other alternative investment vehicles performed by the leading law firm to the hedge fund industry.
Survey finds New York investment managers bullish on return to office in 2020
