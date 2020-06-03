(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose in overnight trading as Wall Street continues to rally on optimism over economies emerging from coronavirus-led shutdowns. Dow futures rose more than 100 points, indicating a gain of 0.35% at the open on Wednesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also up, indicating gains of 9 points and 23 points, respectively.
Stocks futures rise as Wall Street grows optimistic about economy reopening
