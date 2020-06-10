(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading as investors await clarity on the state of the economy and further stimulus from the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. Dow futures rose 70 points, indicating a gain of 0.26% at the open Wednesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also set to open slightly higher, with gains of 8 points and 35 points, respectively.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Stock futures rise slightly as investors await Fed’s forecast on the economy
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.