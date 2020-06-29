(CNBC) U.S. stock futures recovered from an earlier decline on Sunday night as coronavirus cases continue surging in the U.S., stoking concerns about the economic reopening and recovery. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 65 points higher. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also traded in positive territory. Earlier in the session, Dow futures had traded more than 100 points lower.
Stock futures recover as U.S. coronavirus cases surge to record levels
