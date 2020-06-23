(CNBC) Stock futures recovered earlier losses after White House trade advisor Peter Navarro clarified that the U.S.-China trade deal is not over.As of Monday evening stateside, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures was near flat, implying a Tuesday opening gain of around 58 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to a flat open for the two indexes.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Stock futures recover after Peter Navarro clarifies that U.S.-China trade deal is not over
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.