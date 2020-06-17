(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were mixed in early morning trade on Wednesday, following a big rally in the previous session fueled by growing belief that the worst may be over for the world’s largest economy. Dow futures dipped 67 points, implying a slip of about 25 points at the open on Wednesday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to a little changed Wednesday open for the two indexes.
