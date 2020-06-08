(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed on Sunday night following last week’s sharp gains as investors were optimistic over the reopening of the economy. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 52 points higher, implying a Monday opening gain of 33 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to a little changed Monday open for the two indexes.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Stock futures point to flat opening on Monday after Wall Street’s rally last week
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.