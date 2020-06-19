(CNBC)U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night following a muted session in which traders grappled with disappointing unemployment data and rising coronavirus cases. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained just 27 points, but pointing to a Friday opening dip of about 20 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures pointed to a little changed Friday open for the two indexes.
