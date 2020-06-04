(CNBC) Investors dangerously piling into value stocks, Credit Suisse’s Mandy Xu warns. Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes idled during the overnight session Wednesday evening on the heels of yet another robust day on Wall Street and amid one of the market’s strongest rebounds on record. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 45 points, indicating an opening loss of about 67 points when regular trading resumes on Thursday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to a marginally lower Thursday open for the two indexes.
