(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes held steady in early morning trade on Tuesday as investors hoped to extend the S&P 500?s gains after the index returned to positive territory for the year during the regular session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 5 points, suggesting an opening decline of just around 31 points when regular trading resumes on Tuesday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to a little changed Tuesday open.
