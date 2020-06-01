(CNBC) As unrest hits fragile recovery, BTIG’s Julian Emanuel warns this group will be hit hardest. Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Monday as investors grappled with civil unrest around the country as states try to reopen the economy from the coronavirus pandemic. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 100 points lower. The S&P 500 futures were down 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures fell about 0.2%.
Stock futures fall as investors assess economy reopening amid civil unrest
