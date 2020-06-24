(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes edged higher Tuesday evening as Wall Street looked to add to healthy gains clinched earlier in the week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 45 points, suggesting an open gain of 43 points when regular trading resumes on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures pointed to a gain of 0.15% while Nasdaq-100 futures indicated an opening advance of about 0.2%.
Stock futures edge higher after Nasdaq Composite notches new record
