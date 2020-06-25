CNBC) Stocks futures were lower in overnight trading on Wednesday, following a steep market sell-off triggered by intensifying worries about a coronavirus resurgence. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 132 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also traded in negative territory. Trading volumes were thin overnight.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Stock futures drop, with Wall Street set for more pain after Wednesday sell-off over virus fears
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.