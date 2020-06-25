Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Stock futures drop, with Wall Street set for more pain after Wednesday sell-off over virus fears

June 25, 2020 : Permanent Link

CNBC) Stocks futures were lower in overnight trading on Wednesday, following a steep market sell-off triggered by intensifying worries about a coronavirus resurgence. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 132 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also traded in negative territory. Trading volumes were thin overnight.

