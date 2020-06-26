(CNBC) U.S. stock futures slipped on Thursday night following the release of the Federal Reserve’s latest bank stress-test results and disappointing quarterly numbers out of Nike. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 89 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 fell marginally and Nasdaq-100 futures were flat. The Fed’s annual stress test of the major banks shows some banks could get close to minimum capital levels in scenarios related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Stock futures dip after bank stress test results, Nike reports surprise loss
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.