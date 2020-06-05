(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were higher in Friday early morning trade, after the market took a breather from its strong run-up to start the month. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 137 points higher, implying a gain of around 128 points at the Friday open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to a positive Friday start for the two indexes.
