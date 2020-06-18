(Opalesque) Operationally focused middle-market private equity firm the Sterling Group has closed its fifth flagship private equity fund on a $2 billion hard cap, exceeding a predecessor that raised $1.25 billion in 2015. Founded in 1982 and based in Houston, Sterling is a middle-market firm that typically invests in manufacturing, distribution and industrial services companies with enterprise values ranging between $100 million and $750 million.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Sterling Group reels in $2bn for its fifth private equity fund
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.