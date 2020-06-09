(Marketwatch) ‘Well I’ve been humbled many times in my career, and I’m sure I’ll be many times in the future. And the last three weeks certainly fits that category.’— Stanley Druckenmiller. The famed former hedge-fund manager, who with George Soros famously broke the Bank of England by shorting the pound in 1992, told CNBC that his return during a more than 40% rally for the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.70%, S&P 500 index SPX, +1.20% and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, +1.12% from lows put in on March 23 has been a meager 3%.
Stanley Druckenmiller says his 3% return as the Dow and S&P 500 soared more than 40% from March lows has ‘humbled’ him
