(Hedgeweek) Activist hedge funds and certain other special situations strategies are still holding off from piling into longer-term buy-and-hold stocks amid the continued market uncertainty, instead choosing to trade opportunistically around cyclical names recovering from their coronavirus battering.
Special situation and activist hedge funds reluctant to pile into recovery amid “anaemic” corporate activity
