Special situation and activist hedge funds reluctant to pile into recovery amid “anaemic” corporate activity

June 10, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) Activist hedge funds and certain other special situations strategies are still holding off from piling into longer-term buy-and-hold stocks amid the continued market uncertainty, instead choosing to trade opportunistically around cyclical names recovering from their coronavirus battering.

