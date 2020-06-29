Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Sovereign funds pile into venture capital investments in 2020

June 29, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) – Sovereign wealth funds have participated in $17 billion of venture capital deals so far this year, already more than the entirety of 2019, as their appetite for long-term investment appears undimmed by the coronavirus outbreak. The investments are against a backdrop of a generally subdued deal-making environment across the venture capital industry in the aftermath of the pandemic.

