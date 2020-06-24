(CNBC) The net short position in E-mini S&P 500 futures is growing and is now at a level it was last at in 2011.The short position could be a contrarian signal for the market, meaning stocks could keep rising.However, one analyst says the theory that the herd mentality is wrong and stocks could go higher anyway may not work this time.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Some investors are making the biggest bet against the stock market in nine years
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.