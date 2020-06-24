Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Some investors are making the biggest bet against the stock market in nine years

June 24, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The net short position in E-mini S&P 500 futures is growing and is now at a level it was last at in 2011.The short position could be a contrarian signal for the market, meaning stocks could keep rising.However, one analyst says the theory that the herd mentality is wrong and stocks could go higher anyway may not work this time.

