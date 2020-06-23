(CNBC) SoftBank will sell up to about 198 million shares of T-Mobile stock worth about $21 billion, the telecom company announced Monday.
The sale, which represents about 65% of SoftBank’s stake in T-Mobile, is part of SoftBank’s efforts to free up cash as the coronavirus pandemic has hurt several of its key investments.
