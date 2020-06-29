Singapore Exchange to pay $128 million to fully acquire FX trading platform
(Reuters) Reuters) – Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Monday it would pay about $128 million to buy the 80% stake it does not own in trading platform, BidFX, as it seeks to build its presence in foreign exchange futures and the over-the-counter market. “The future of FX lies in the ability for market participants to benefit from price discovery, liquidity and transparency for both OTC and listed futures trading.
