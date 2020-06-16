(Hedgeweek) As global investment markets became more efficient and persistent low interest rates saw returns dry up, institutional investors have been turning to alternative assets in their efforts to generate performance. Since traditional hedge fund investments have often not fully lived up to their promises in the past decade, managers in the space are looking to offer access to other alternative assets, such as private capital, in their attempts to fulfil investors’ needs.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Shift to private capital continues as investors thirst for returns
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.