(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of almost $700,000 to a whistleblower whose significant information helped the agency bring a successful enforcement action that resulted in the return of money to harmed investors. The whistleblower reported the problem internally before contacting the SEC in an effort to remedy the conduct, and provided continued assistance throughout the SEC’s investigation.

“Because of the whistleblower’s actions, the agency was able to identify the misconduct and conserve time and resources during the investigation,” said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower. “This whistleblower stepped forward and helped the agency to protect and compensate harmed investors.”

The SEC has awarded almost $501 million to 84 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.