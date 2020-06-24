(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced an award of about $125,000 to a whistleblower whose information and assistance helped both the SEC and another agency bring successful actions against the perpetrator of a fraudulent securities offering.

“The whistleblower’s tip helped stop a fraudulent scheme that preyed on a vulnerable investor community,” said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower. “Whistleblowers like the individual receiving the award today provide a valuable public service, and we encourage others to come forward with information regarding possible securities laws violations.”

The SEC has awarded approximately $501 million to 85 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.