(Opalesque) Traditional asset managers reported institutional assets under management of $28.3 trillion through Q1 2020 to eVestment. Net institutional flows totaled +$59.9 billion in the most recent quarter and -$117.7 billion over the last four quarters.Institutional investors allocated +$49.4 bn to passive U.S. equity and +$61.2 bn to passive non-U.S. equity strategies in Q1 marking the largest combined inflow quarter since at least 2005.
Passive strategies see largest inflows from investors since 2005
