(Opalesque) eVestment reports that institutional investors allocated +$49.4 bn to passive U.S. equity and +$61.2 bn to passive non-U.S. equity strategies in Q1 marking the largest combined inflow quarter since at least 2005. Traditional asset managers reported institutional assets under management of $28.3 trillion through Q1 2020. Net institutional flows totaled +$59.9 billion in the most recent quarter and -$117.7 billion over the last four quarters.
