(Hedgeweek) The trend towards outsourcing – a continually evolving sphere within the global hedge fund industry – is likely to have been further accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, as managers embrace the ‘digital-first’ approach brought about by the coronavirus lockdown, speakers at this year’s hedgeweekLIVE North America digital summit said.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Pandemic lockdown is accelerating hedge fund outsourcing trends
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.