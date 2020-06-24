Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Pandemic lockdown is accelerating hedge fund outsourcing trends

June 24, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The trend towards outsourcing – a continually evolving sphere within the global hedge fund industry – is likely to have been further accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, as managers embrace the ‘digital-first’ approach brought about by the coronavirus lockdown, speakers at this year’s hedgeweekLIVE North America digital summit said.

