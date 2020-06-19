(Opalesque) New research suggests that the coronavirus could have impacted private equity firms as the buyout fundraising in the US for the first quarter of 2020 declined by almost 50 percent QoQ and 20 percent YoY. However, it is still substantially above volumes during the post-GFC era of 2009 -2012. Buyout fundraising volume in Europe is in stark contrast with a sharp decline of over 70 percent QoQ and YoY, making it the lowest quarter since late 2017, said the CEPRES Private Capital Market Outlook for Q1 2020.
Number of buyout fundraising deals in the U.S. dropped 50% in Q1 2020
