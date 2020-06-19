(Hedgeweek) The second day of this year’s hedgeweekLIVE North America digital summit featured a lively discussion on fee structures – a perennially-thorny issue in the global hedge fund industry – with panelists delving deep into the emerging trends in incentives and fee models, and exploring the ways in which start-up hedge funds can better align their interests with those of investors.
No “one-size-fits-all” in hedge fund fee structures
