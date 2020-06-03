(CNBC) Getting the U.S. economy back to strong growth could require negative interest rates, according to a St. Louis Federal Reserve economist. As many economists dismiss the likelihood of the current record-breaking slump being followed by an equally aggressive recovery, central bank economist Yi Wen said in a paper on the St. Louis Fed’s website that achieving that kind of a rebound is necessary and possible.
Negative interest rates could be needed for a ‘V’ recovery, Fed economist says
