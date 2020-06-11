(Opalesque) The overwhelming majority of investors are interested in digital assets, said a study.A survey conducted by asset-management giant Fidelity said that some 4 out of 5 institutional investors find “something appealing” about digital assets, but resistance remains when it comes to adopting them.”Digital assets are gaining in favorability and appeal amongst institutional investors, with almost 80% of investors surveyed finding something appealing about the asset class,” it said.
Most of the institutional investors see the appeal of digital assets
