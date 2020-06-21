(CNBC) The market rally off the March 23 low may be losing steam.According to Bryn Mawr Trust’s Jeffrey Mills, there’s not enough juice left to drive another surge despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive actions to keep the financial markets functioning. “The liquidity injection that the Fed is introducing to the market is actually being tapered off,”
Market surge off low is getting tapped out, Bryn Mawr’s Jeff Mills warns
